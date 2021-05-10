10 transfer shockers Huddersfield Town will want to avoid repeating in the summer of 2021

Huddersfield Town wrapped up the Championship season over the weekend with a 2-2 draw with Reading FC at the Madejski Stadium.

Carlos Corberan’s side have had a tough second-half to the campaign, with victories hard to come by and Huddersfield basically falling over the line in the race for survival.

Now the season has ended and Huddersfield know they are preparing for another year in the Championship, plans will have to be in place to make sure that the coming season is more of a success.

Key to that is going to be the club’s recruitment, which has to be right and a lot better than it has been in the past.

With that in mind, we opt to take a look at 10 real transfer shockers that Huddersfield have had over the years that will have to be avoided again this coming summer.