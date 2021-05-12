10 transfer shockers Derby County will want to avoid repeating in the summer of 2021

It’s never boring at Derby County, is it?

Just when they thought their Championship status was secured for the 2021/22 season after a final day draw against Sheffield Wednesday, a new curveball has been delivered which could change everything.

After waiting for an answer since September, the EFL have reportedly won their appeal against the Rams after the club were initially not harshly punished for not following amortisation rules – which saw the club have £30 million worth of losses over three years wiped out.

The best case scenario for them is a financial penalty – however a points deduction is also realistic and if that’s placed upon them for the season that has just been completed, then the Rams will be playing League One football next season.

When the division they’re playing football in is confirmed though, Wayne Rooney will be looking to strengthen his squad but he will be hoping that none of the players he brings in turn out like these 10 transfer flops from the past – let’s take a look.