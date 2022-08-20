10 touches in penalty area: The Norwich City man who excelled in 2-0 win v Millwall

Josh Sargent announced himself in English football with a brace in Norwich City‘s 2-0 win over Millwall on Friday evening.

The 22-year-old scored the opener in the Canaries’ 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town in midweek and the American built on that promise with two composed finishes under the lights at Carrow Road.

Norwich had endured a difficult start to the season, results-wise, and a knock to Teemu Pukki would have worried supporters following their defeat at Hull City last week.

However, excellently supported by Danel Sinani, Sargent has filled the void and will be in direct competition with the Finland international for a start in their next outing.

Here, we have taken a deeper look into Sargent’s display against Millwall in our latest performance in numbers piece…

Sargent was a good outlet for the Canaries, who took the three points through flashes of quality rather than domination, and the livewire forward could have opened the scoring in the first half with a flicked header from a set piece.

Sargent found the net with his head in midweek, and is proving himself to be more of an aerial threat than expected.

He managed six shots in total, some more speculative than the ones that resulted in goals, but his persistence would have been admired by all in attendance.

The 22-year-old’s sheer endeavour almost brought about another goal when Bartosz Bialkowski’s clearance rebounded off of the on-rushing striker, only for the ball to ricochet to too tight of an angle to score from, nevertheless he earned his side a corner in the process.

Sargent attempted five dribbles on the night, as per Wyscout, which demonstrates the new-found confidence that he is playing with, creating space for the likes of Sinani and Kieran Dowell popping up around him.

The 19-time USA international had a pass accuracy of 89%, which is mightily impressive considering the tight areas that strikers typically receive the ball, and he managed ten touches inside the Millwall penalty area.

His finishing was clinical, netting twice from 1.64 xG, but regardless that is a very healthy value to accumulate in just 86 minutes of action.

Time will tell if Sargent is Norwich’s most potent forward player in the Championship this season, the standards have been set now.