It’s not been the ideal start to the season for Wycombe Wanderers.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side will be targetting promotion back to the Championship this term but have endured a difficult start to the new campaign after their return to League One.

There’s still a long way to go but the early signs have not been hugely encouraging.

Our quiz today should test your mettle as a Chairboys supporter. It includes 10 simple facts that every Wycombe Wanderers fan should know – But do you?

10 simple facts that every Wycombe Wanderers fan should know - But do you?

1 of 10 1. When was the club formed? 1877 1887 1897 1907