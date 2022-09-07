Watford have made a strong start to life under Rob Edwards and will believe that they can restrict their stay in the Championship to just one season.

There’s a long way to go in 2022/23, though, and an awful lot of football to be played.

It’s not been a bad time to be part of the Vicarage Road faithful in recent years and our quiz today should test how much you know.

Here are 10 simple facts that every Watford fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 1. When was the club formed? 1871 1881 1891 1901