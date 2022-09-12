Swindon Town will be looking to build upon the success of last season as they look to piece together another promotion push under new manager Scott Lindsay.

After several years fighting relegation and possibly going out of business, Swindon have found a stable footing under new ownership and will be looking to push for promotion once again after playoff defeat last season.

With that in mind, see if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media with other fans to see how your knowledge of the Robin compares with other fans!

10 simple facts that every Swindon Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were Swindon Town founded? 1880 1879 1875 1882