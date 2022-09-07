Swansea City will be hoping to improve on last season’s mid-table finish this time around.

The Swans managed to keep hold of Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe during the summer transfer window, something that will increase the levels of confidence at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Whilst we wait and see how this season progresses for Russell Martin and Co, here, we devised a 10 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Swansea City.

Can you score full marks?

10 simple facts that every Swansea City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year was the club founded? 1882 1892 1902 1912