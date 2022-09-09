After a difficult period in their history, Sunderland finally returned to the Championship after winning promotion last season.

Despite that, there has still been plenty of chaos involving the Black Cats in the current campaign, with Alex Neil choosing to leave the club for Stoke City.

Nevertheless, the Wearside outfit are in a good position to kick-on in the years to come and they will hope the future is bright.

But, how much do you know about Sunderland’s history? Check out our relatively easy quiz and see if you can get full marks!

10 simple facts that every Sunderland fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1872 1879 1885 1889