Exclude from MSN
10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?
Sheffield Wednesday are currently enduring a tough period in their history with the club in League One.
Many feel the Owls should be competing at a higher level and Darren Moore will be expected to win promotion with the talented squad he has assembled this season.
The Yorkshire side have a rich history and here we have put together a quiz that the supporters should know – so check it out and see how you do!