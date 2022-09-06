It has been a strong start to the season for Sheffield United.

After the disappointment of missing out on promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, Paul Heckingbottom’s side now look well set to compete for a return to the top-flight again.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just what your knowledge of the club is really like.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you ten simple questions all about Sheffield United, but can you get all ten correct?

10 simple facts that every Sheffield United fan should know - But do you?

1 of 10 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1891 1893 1895