10 simple facts that every Rotherham United fan should know – But do you?

Rotherham United have had a very decent start to life back in the Championship.

Picking up some impressive results in their opening matches, Paul Warne’s side look like they will be capable of putting up a real fight for survival this campaign.

Having said that, though, we’ve looked back at the Millers history and found ten facts about the club we think every fan should know.

To put your Rotherham United knowledge to the test, why not take our brand new FLW quiz below.

See if you can score 100% – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

1 of 10

ROTHERHAM UNITED WAS OFFICALLY FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR


