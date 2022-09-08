Ryan Lowe will be hoping for a play-off push with Preston North End this season.

The boss made a number of promising additions over the summer and the Lilywhites have a good squad.

However, the start of the season has been a bit slow for Preston.

Despite having only lost one game and conceding one goal this season, Lowe’s side have also scored just two goals too.

It was at the weekend that Preston lost when facing Birmingham so the team will be keen to put it right this weekend as they travel to Bristol City.

As we await the game though, it’s time for a short quiz all about Preston.

10 simple facts that every Preston North End fan should know - But do you?

1 of 10 In what year were Preston North End founded? 1880 1883 1885 1888