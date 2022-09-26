MK Dons might not have been around for very long – they were only formed in the 2000s – but they have already made their mark on the EFL.

They’ve been as high up in the pyramid as the Championship and have already achieved plenty in the game. They’ve had players firing in the goals for them on a regular basis and winning them titles and they’ve been promotion contenders often.

Even though the club might not have been around for much longer than 20 years then, they have still played their part in the history of the game and continue to stand out in League One, where they currently play their football. But how much do you know about some of the key facts about the club?

If you think you know MK Dons then and some of the key info about them, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the side and some of these simple facts about them.

Get involved down below!

10 simple facts that every MK Dons fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 1) What is the name of their stadium? Stadium: MK Ewood Park Bloomfield Road Deepdale