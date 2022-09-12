A one-time member of the top division of English football, Leyton Orient’s recent past has been mostly spent in the fourth tier, which is the division they currently reside in.

Aside from a long 2000’s stint in League One, League Two is what Orient fans know most, although Richie Wellens is the man tasked with taking them back to the third tier.

Can you O’s fans prove you know everything there is to know about the club though? Take our new 10-question quiz and see if you can score full marks!

10 simple facts that every Leyton Orient fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were Leyton Orient founded? 1871 1881 1891 1901