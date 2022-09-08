It’s been a fantastic start to the season for Ipswich Town and Kieran McKenna appears to have instilled the confidence in the squad that this is their year.

League One is a slog though and Tractor Boys supporters will know not to get too excited just yet because there is still a long, long way to go.

Talking of the Portman Road faithful, our quiz today includes 10 simple facts that every Ipswich Town fan should know – But do you?

10 simple facts that every Ipswich Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 1. When was the club formed? 1868 1878 1888 1898