Huddersfield Town are a club with plenty of history.

Founded well over 100 years ago, the Terriers were the first side in the country to win three successive English league titles back in the 1920’s, and also won the FA Cup in the same decade.

With that said, why not put your Terriers knowledge to the test in this quickfire FLW quiz below.

See if you know these 10 facts about Huddersfield Town that every single fan of the club should know – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

10 simple facts that every Huddersfield Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 WHAT YEAR WERE HUDDERSFIELD TOWN FOUNDED? 1898 1908