Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

10 simple facts that every Derby County fan should know – But do you?

Published

53 mins ago

on

Derby County are a club with a fine history in English football.

Having been founding members of the Football League, the Rams have won a number of honours throughout their 138 year existence.

With that in mind, we thought we’d put together a quickfire quiz all about Derby County facts ranging through the years.

Why not put your Rams knowledge to the test and take the brand new FLW quiz below.

See if you can score 10/10 and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

10 simple facts that every Derby County fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10

WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED?


Related Topics:

Freelance writer currently covering all things EFL for Football League World

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 10 simple facts that every Derby County fan should know – But do you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: