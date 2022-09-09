After suffering relegation from League One last season, it was always going to be interesting to see how Crewe Alexandra would fare in the fourth-tier during the opening stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Under the guidance of Alex Morris, the Railwaymen have managed to accumulate 11 points from their opening seven league games.

Crewe will be aiming to push on at this level over the course of the coming months by delivering the goods on a consistent basis.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Crewe knowledge by asking you 10 questions about the club.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Get involved now!

10 simple facts that every Crewe Alexandra fan should know - But do you?

1 of 10 Where do Crewe play their home games? Sixfields Stadium Bescot Stadium County Ground Gresty Road