Cardiff City have started the season slowly after a hectic summer transfer window but will be confident of pulling away from the bottom three under Steve Morison.

It has been a tough spell since dropping to the Championship for the Bluebirds but a promising crop of youngsters will have supporters dreaming of a return to the promiseland in the not too distant future.

Here, we have put together ten question quiz on simple facts that every Cardiff fan should know, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

10 simple facts that every Cardiff City fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year was the club formed? 1899 1909 1919 1929