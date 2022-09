Burton Albion might not have the same history as some of their EFL rivals, yet they are still an interesting club to take a look back on.

We’ve done just that here, piecing together what we think is a fairly simple quiz for the Burton fans to score 100% on.

There are 10 statements, with you having the task of identifying which are fact and which are fake.

It really is that simple. So, can you score 100%?

10 simple facts that every Burton Albion fan should know - But do you?

1 of 10 Burton were formed in 1950 Fact Fake