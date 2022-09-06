Despite being relegated from the top flight last season, Burnley are looking forward to what should be a positive season under new manager Vincent Kompany.

The new boss has worked hard throughout summer to reshape his side and there have been plenty of new arrivals who are hoping they can help the Clarets return to the top.

Burnley have started the season well although they could do with converting some draws into wins.

The Clarets face Norwich City on Friday night and will be hoping for three points over their fellow relegated side.

As we await the game, it’s time to take this quiz on ten simple Burnley facts.

10 simple facts that every Burnley fan should know - But do you?

1 of 10 In what year were Burnley founded? 1880 1882 1885 1888