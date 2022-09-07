It’s been a tough period in recent years for Bolton Wanderers, but finally, they appear to be a club on an upward trajectory.

After winning promotion from League Two in 2020/21, the club managed a ninth placed League One finish last season and this term, Ian Evatt’s side will surely be eyeing a place in that top six.

Having had a good start to the season with the club sitting eighth, things are looking positive at this early stage.

Away from this season, though, why not put your Bolton Wanderers knowledge to the test in our brand new FLW quickfire quiz below.

See if you know these 10 facts about the club – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

10 simple facts that every Bolton Wanderers fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 WHAT YEAR DID THE CLUB ADOPT THE NAME BOLTON WANDERERS? 1877 1887