Birmingham City will hope that Saturday’s victory over Preston North End can help them kick on after a difficult start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Games are going to be coming thick and fast over the next few weeks, which means momentum is going to be massive.

Bluenoses will know that if they’re unable to build on the Preston win then this season could quickly become a testing one.

Here are 10 simple facts that every Birmingham fan should know – but do you?

10 simple facts that every Birmingham City fan should know - But do you?

1 of 10 1. When was the club formed? 1865 1875 1885 1895