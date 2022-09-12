Barrow
10 simple facts that every Barrow fan should know – But do you?
Despite a poor season last year, Barrow have come back a much stronger side this season.
The side have won five of their seven opening games this season and find themselves sat third in the league.
There is a long season ahead for Pete Wild and his side although they will be keen to carry on this form and have a more successful season.
However, as we await their next game, it’s time to test your Barrow knowledge with this short quiz.