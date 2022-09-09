AFC Wimbledon fans are a passionate bunch and they know their stuff when it comes to their beloved football club, which has been through its fair share of ups and downs over the years.

The diehard fans will breeze through our latest quick fire quiz, as we throw 10 very simple questions their way, tasking them with identifying which of the statements are facts and which are, indeed, fiction.

As we mentioned, it’s easy and you should be scoring 10/10.

Take it on below:

10 simple facts that every AFC Wimbledon fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 AFC Wimbledon play at Plough Lane Fact Fake