Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's goalkeeper Cameron Dawson's long-term future at the club is uncertain despite his recent impressive performances.

Defender Dominic Iorfa's chances of staying at the club may depend on whether Sheffield Wednesday can avoid relegation from the Championship.

Midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson is likely to leave Sheffield Wednesday in January, having been left out of the matchday squad since Xisco Munoz's departure.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a positive second half of the season in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but it has been a tough start to life back in the second tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

Rohl will be keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, and it is likely to be a busy month at Hillsborough that could define the Owls' survival prospects.

The German is also facing some big decisions with a number of his squad out of contract at the end of the season, and we looked at which players could sign pre-contract deals elsewhere in January.

Cameron Dawson

Dawson started the season as Wednesday's number two goalkeeper behind Devis Vasquez, but after being restored to the team by caretaker manager Neil Thompson after Munoz's departure, Rohl has stuck with him as his number one.

The 28-year-old has impressed during the Owls' revival in recent weeks, but links with Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle cast some doubt over his long-term future at the club.

Dominic Iorfa

Defender Iorfa is facing a spell on the sidelines due to injury, but he had been performing well since being moved to right-back by Rohl.

Iorfa remained at Hillsborough this summer despite reports of interest from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb and Preston North End, but Wednesday's hopes of keeping hold of him may depend on staying in the Championship.

Di'Shon Bernard

12 new players arrived at Hillsborough this summer after promotion, and defender Bernard has arguably been the best of those additions.

The 23-year-old put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract with the Owls in July, and after his excellent start to life in South Yorkshire, the club will be desperate to tie him down to an extension.

Liam Palmer

Defender Palmer has been at Hillsborough for his entire playing career, with just one loan spell away from the club with Tranmere Rovers.

The 32-year-old was a regular last season as the Owls won promotion from League One, but his game time has been limited since Rohl's arrival, so it will be intriguing to see whether he is offered a new deal.

Will Vaulks

It had seemed that midfielder Vaulks' days at Wednesday were numbered after he fell out of favour under Munoz, but he remained at Hillsborough this summer.

Vaulks has regained his place in the team under Rohl, and he has become one of the first names on the team sheet with his outstanding performances, meaning he is likely to be offered a new deal.

Tyreeq Bakinson

Midfielder Bakinson joined the Owls from Bristol City last summer, and after starting last season as a regular in League One, his minutes became restricted over the course of the campaign.

The 25-year-old was surprisingly brought back into the fold by Munoz at the start of this season, but he has frequently been left out of the matchday squad since the Spaniard's exit, so a January departure feels likely.

George Byers

Midfielder Byers has established himself as a firm fan favourite since his arrival at Hillsborough from Swansea City in August 2021, and he played a key role in last season's promotion push until his season was ended by injury in March.

The 27-year-old has remained a key player this season, but after being substituted at half time and dropped on a number of occasions by Rohl, there are question marks over whether he will be part of the German's long-term plans.

Related Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City plotting January move for Brighton player Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle is reportedly attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City.

Barry Bannan

Midfielder Bannan joined Wednesday from Crystal Palace on a free transfer in August 2015, and it is fair to say he has established himself as a club legend since then.

After captaining the Owls back to the Championship, there were some doubts over whether Bannan could still perform in the second tier, but the Scotsman has silenced those critics with some excellent performances, and it would be no surprise to see him finish his career at Hillsborough.

Josh Windass

Forward Windass wrote his name into Wednesday history when he scored a 123rd-minute winner to secure promotion against Barnsley in last season's play-off final.

Windass was linked with a move to Southampton this summer, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, he is likely to attract further interest over the coming months, but the Owls will be keen to keep hold of him.

Lee Gregory

Striker Gregory joined Wednesday on a free transfer from Stoke City in August 2021, and he played an integral role in the Owls' promotion last season.

However, with Rohl favouring younger, pacier players who are capable of pressing, Gregory has fallen out of favour under the 34-year-old, and according to journalist Darren Witcoop, League One clubs are interested in him ahead of the January transfer window.