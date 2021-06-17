10 Premier League outcasts that Huddersfield Town should try sign on loan this summer and why

Huddersfield Town will be hoping they can make a positive start to the new Championship season, which is set to get underway in August.

The Terriers finished 20th in the Championship table, and will be breathing a huge sigh of relief, after a poor run of form in the second half of that campaign saw them drop down the second tier standings at an alarming rate.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping that he can add to his squad over the summer, as they look to challenge higher up the Championship next term.

There are a number of players that could be available to various Championship clubs ahead of the new season, and the Terriers could look to target some of them in the near future.

We take a look at TEN Premier League outcasts that Huddersfield Town should try and sign on loan this summer.

Find out which player is first up on the list, on the next page….