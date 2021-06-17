10 Premier League outcasts that Derby County should try sign on loan this summer and why

Derby County fans could be set for another few months of frustration if they do not get the issues that they’ve had for the last year sorted anytime soon – but they are hoping that better days are coming.

The Rams have suffered from failed takeovers in recent times from both an Abu Dhabi consortium and Spanish businessman Erik Alonso – who promised so much but wasn’t given the chance to deliver with Mel Morris pulling the plug.

What we do know is that a takeover is seemingly needed for Wayne Rooney to start doing some summer transfer business, with County currently operating under a transfer embargo.

They cannot spend transfer fees right now and they didn’t in January either, with Rooney using the loan market towards the end of the window.

That’s a route that the England legend may have to go down again when it comes to new arrivals so let’s look at 10 Premier League players who will be gunning for game-time next season and who could find it at Pride Park.