10 Premier League outcasts that Blackburn Rovers should try sign on loan this summer and why

The summer transfer window will inevitably be a busy for Blackburn Rovers.

The Ewood Park club have already seen five players leave following the expiry of their contracts, and five more depart after their loan deals with the club concluded at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Elliott Bennett and Harry Chapman will commit their futures to the club as their deals come to an end this month, while speculation continues to link Adam Armstrong with a move to the Premier League.

It seems therefore, that there is a long list of players who may need to be replaced by Tony Mowbray’s side, now that the market is once again open.

Mowbray has previously spoken of his preference to sign players on a permanent basis, but a challenging financial year could make it hard for Rovers to do that with all of their targets.

As a result, it is possible that Rovers will have to turn to the loan market this summer in their attempts to bolster their squad, and it is worth noting that the club have built a strong reputation for developing and improving young Premier League players during temporary spells at Ewood Park.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at ten Premier League players Blackburn could target a loan move for during the summer transfer window.