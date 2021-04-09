10 players who played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United – Where are they now?

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have been some of the fiercest rivals in English football, and have served up some eye-catching matches over the years at both Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.

The Blades look as though they’re set to return to the Championship, having endured a season to forget in the Premier League this term.

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the top-flight standings, and it doesn’t seem as though they’ll be moving off the bottom anytime soon.

But it isn’t going much better for Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and in serious danger of relegation into the third-tier of English football this term.

Darren Moore’s side beat play-off chasing Cardiff City 5-0 in their most recent match, but will be eager to put together a positive run of results in the near future, as they look to retain their status as a Championship club next season, where they’d be likely to come up against their local rivals Sheffield United.

We take a look at TEN players who played for both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, and see what they’re up to nowadays.

