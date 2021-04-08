10 players who played for both Nottingham Forest and Notts County – Where are they now?

On either side of the River Trent lies two historic football clubs in Notts County and Nottingham Forest.

Around 300 yards separate the two clubs, with only Dundee and Dundee United beating them in regards to the closest British football stadiums geographically.

Over the years, Notts and Forest have possessed a rivalry, but this has died down over the last decade following Notts’ fall down the footballing pyramid.

In fact, after Notts were relegated from the EFL in 2018/19, Forest organised a collection for the staff at Meadow Lane as the ownership of the club was left up in the air.

Fast forward to present day, and the Magpies are looking to win promotion back into the Football League under Ian Burchnall.

Forest, meanwhile, are looking to end this Championship season strongly, as they look to push closer to the Premier League under Chris Hughton in 2021/22.

Here, we take a look at 10 players who have played for both Forest and County, and take a look at what they are up to nowadays…