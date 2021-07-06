10 players West Brom seemed to hate playing against from over the years

West Bromwich Albion are preparing for life back in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League last term.

The Baggies’ long-awaited return to the top-flight was very much short-lived, with their 2020/21 season culminating in Sam Allardyce’s departure and relegation straight back down to the Championship.

But there is reason to be optimistic heading into next season if you are an Albion supporter, with Valerien Ismael taking the reins at the Hawthorns and bringing Alex Mowatt with him.

Albion, with the squad they have on paper, will undoubtedly be one of the favourites to win promotion from the Championship in 2021/22, and that will obviously be the ultimate aim.

There will be some clubs pushing them all the way, though, with the likes of Fulham, Sheffield United, Swansea and Nottingham Forest all looking to fight for Premier League football too.

Albion have struggled against some of those teams in recent years, but what about players? Here, we take a look at 10 players West Brom have seemed to hate playing against in recent years…