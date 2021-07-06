10 players Sunderland seemed to hate playing against from over the years

For a lot of their history, Sunderland have been in the top flight or the second division but in 2018 they dropped into the third tier of English football for the first time since 1988 – and even that was just a one year stay.

This period in League One has been more prolonged but Lee Johnson will be hoping that their fourth successive campaign at this level is their last for a while.

Sunderland won’t have come up against many players in their League One stint that will have had a super game against them every time, but during their Premier League and top flight days there were many who seemed to shine in every match against them.

Let’s look at 10 players who seemed to have the Wearsiders’ number during their times facing off against each other, with the range of players going from their most recent Premier League stay to all the way back to the 1960s!