10 players Sheffield Wednesday seemed to hate playing against from over the years

After nine consecutive seasons in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday will ply their trade in League One for the 2021-22 campaign.

It was a season of struggle for the Owls before a ball was even kicked, with the club being deducted 12 points for financial irregularities – a punishment that was downgraded to six points months later.

That though set the tone for a dismal eight months which saw the club go through three permanent managers and one long-term caretaker one, and despite his best efforts Darren Moore could not keep Wednesday in the Championship.

The 21st century has seen the Owls spend most of their time in the Championship with a few seasons in League One, but before that they were mainstays in the top flight of English football.

And in those years there have been certain players that seem to play well against Wednesday no matter what – let’s look at 10 of those who excelled against the Owls.