10 players Lincoln City seemed to hate playing against from over the years

Lincoln City are gearing up for another season in League One after narrowly missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season.

It was a remarkable campaign for Michael Appleton’s side, with the former Oxford man guiding the Imps to a top-six finish.

The Imps surpassed expectations and battled their way into the final, only to lose to Blackpool by two goals to one at Wembley.

With the likes of Morgan Rogers and Brennan Johnson returning to their parent clubs, and Jorge Grant also leaving for Peterborough United, it’s a big summer for Appleton and for the club.

But the core of their squad remains, and they will be fearing nobody as they look to launch another assault on the League One play-off spots next season.

Looking at those who Lincoln have feared over the years, though, we take a look 10 players who enjoyed plenty of success against the Imps…