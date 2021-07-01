10 players Huddersfield Town seemed to hate playing against from over the years

Huddersfield Town’s defensive record last season left a lot to be desired.

Carlos Corberan’s side conceded a whopping 71 goals across 46 games, leaving them with the Championship’s worst record.

Town’s vulnerability was underlined on their trip to Carrow Road, with Huddersfield conceding seven to Champions, Norwich City.

Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki ripped Corberan’s system to pieces that evening, putting on an attacking masterclass.

So, what about other attackers who have gone before and caused Huddersfield a host of problems?

We dived onto transfermarkt to check out the ‘most feared’ category when it came to Huddersfield Town, identifying the 10 players that have regularly scored when coming up against the club: