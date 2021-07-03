Derby County will be looking to bounce back strongly in the upcoming campaign after a disappointing and testing season in 2020/21.

The Rams narrowly avoided relegation, securing safety via a 3-3 draw on the final day, but still face the threat of a retrospective points deduction.

It’s been a difficult period for Derby fans, to say the least, but if Wayne Rooney is given some support in the transfer market by the club then you feel some positive results on the pitch could help turn things around – particularly if fans are allowed back in Pride Park.

We’re still a little more than five weeks away from the start of the 2021/22 EFL season but we’ve got something for Rams supporters to dig their teeth into.

Some players just always seem to have success against the East Midlands club and we’ve scoured Transfermarkt’s records to bring you 10 players Derby County seemed to hate playing against from over the years.

Warning, this might bring back some bad memories…