10 players Charlton seemed to hate playing against from over the years

Charlton Athletic will be looking ahead to their upcoming Sky Bet League One campaign with a glint in their eye after conducting some eye catching transfer business so far.

Nigel Adkins and co have already brought in the likes of Jayden Stockley and Craig MacGillivray from Preston North End and Portsmouth respectively, whilst the Addicks have also supplemented their midfield options with the addition of George Dobson from Sunderland.

Promotion will certainly be the aim for the South London club after missing out on a play-off spot last term and Adkins will be hoping that a packed out Valley can roar his side onto bigger and better things under the ownership of Thomas Sandgaard.

Charlton of course have plenty of past pedigree from playing higher up the pyramid and their aim will be to repeat the feat of rising up the leagues.

Here, we take a look at TEN players Charlton seemed to hate playing against from over the years.