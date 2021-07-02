10 players Cardiff City seemed to hate playing against from over the years

Cardiff City are preparing for a new season under Mick McCarthy with the former Ireland boss making an impression in his first three and a bit months as Bluebirds manager.

McCarthy was basically working with Neil Harris’ squad and he did a good job with it, but he will be looking to put his own stamp on things to try and get the club into the Championship play-offs.

Amongst things like trying to find new players, McCarthy will be trying to hatch a plan to try and stop certain players who seem to play well against the club.

Every club has certain opposition players though that just for some reason get the better of them on the majority of occasions – even if they hop from club to club they always just seem to have a great showing against them.

Cardiff are no different – let’s look at 10 players that have seemed to save some of their best showing against the Bluebirds in years gone by.