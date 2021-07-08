10 players Bristol Rovers seemed to hate playing against from over the years

Bristol Rovers will be looking to rebuild in Sky Bet League Two under Joey Barton after being relegated last season.

The Gas will be seeking to bounce back straight away after their late season heartbreak and will be looking to gander a squad that is capable of competing for a top seven place.

Barton has already been busy in the current transfer market with the likes of Sam Finley, Nick Anderton, Paul Coutts, Harvey Saunders, Mark Hughes, Connor Taylor and Aaron Collins all arriving from Fleetwood Town, Carlisle United, Accrington Stanley, Stoke City and Forest Green Rovers.

Meanwhile the likes of Max Ehmer, Luke Leahy and Abu Ogogo have all departed the club for Gillingham, Shrewsbury Town and Southend United as the player turnover at the Memorial Ground continues.

Here, we take a look at TEN players that Bristol Rovers seemed to hate playing against from over the years gone by.