10 players Blackburn Rovers seemed to hate playing against from over the years

In some ways, the 2020/21 season proved to be a rather strange one for Blackburn Rovers.

Despite scoring 11 more goals (64) than they conceded (55) across the course of the campaign, Rovers still fell well short of their aims for the season, finishing 15th in the final Championship standings.

Indeed, despite their threat going forward, Rovers also lost four more league games (19), than they won (15), with costly defensive errors that Tony Mowbray’s side were often unable to recover from regularly proving to be decisive.

That however, has not always been the case, and there have been plenty of times over the years where Rovers have simply found themselves unable to keep out strikes who just seem to know how to find the back of the net against the Ewood Park club.

So here, we’ve headed onto the Transfermarkt and onto Blackburn’s “Most Feared” page, to find out exactly which players have scored most goals when coming up against Rovers.