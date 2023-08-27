Charlton Athletic has seen some great talents come through its doors.

Many of them went on to some of the biggest Premier League clubs; like Darren Bent, Joe Gomez, Ademola Lookman and Danny Murphy.

All of those players were sold, by the club, generating some healthy income, but there were some players that ended up leaving the Addicks for nothing.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the 10 of the best players Charlton have let go of on a free transfer...

Ricardo Vaz Tê

Vaz Te has become a bit of a cult hero in football circles, appearing in many conversations about players 'the streets won't forget'.

He was only in SE7 for a matter of months after he joined as a free agent in November 2015 having been released by Turkish club Akhisar Belediye. By 1st February, he was back in Turkey with that same club.

He played 12 times for Charlton and didn't score once. But he was valued at close to £2 million when he re-joined his old Turkish club on a free transfer, by Transfermakt.com.

Francis Jeffers

Jeffers demanded some sizeable fees during his career, including a little under £15 million when he left Everton for Arsenal and £3.5 million when he arrived at Charlton.

Merseyside was where he was best, scoring 20 goals in 77 games, but for the two aforementioned London clubs, he was disappointing. He averaged, roughly, a goal every five games for Charlton before leaving to join Blackburn Rovers.

Kevin Lisbie

Lisbie came through Charlton's academy and joined up with the first team in the summer of 1996.

Across an almost 10-year spell with the club, the forward played just under 170 games for the club and scored 17 goals.

He left the club in 2007 to join Colchester United where he found success; contributing a total of 40 goals and assists in under 90 games.

Jay Bothroyd

Bothroyd came through Arsenal's youth ranks before moving to play for Coventry City. He then went to play his football in Italy, in 2003, for Perugia.

He would eventually join Charlton, on a free, from the Italian club. In the sole season that he played at The Valley, he scored five goals in 25 appearances. But this wasn't where he would do his best work.

After leaving Charlton, for free, he went on to score 60 goals in the Premier League and Championship, as well as a decent record of 43 goals during his time playing in Japan and Thailand.

Bradley Wright-Phillips

The club was one of the first that the son of legendary footballer Ian Wright played for. Charlton actually paid an undisclosed fee for the 26-year-old, at the time.

During his few years in London, the striker scored 31 goals, which was the second-highest tally he recorded for any club, in his entire career.

But overseas, after he left The Valley for free, was where he really found his feet.

In the MLS, he scored 114 goals in 231 games; slightly over a goal every two games. An impressive record to say the least. In all competitions, for New York Red Bulls, he provided over 150 goals and assists.

If only he could've been as productive for Charlton.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The Premier League legend was very near the end of his footballing career when he moved on from Charlton. He was only with the club for one season (2006-07), and he wasn't the old Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink that terrorised defenders in the last 90s and early 2000s.

He scored four and assisted four in his time in SE7.

At the end of that season, he moved onto Cardiff City. That next season would be his last before he retired.

Addicks fans would have wanted him a lot sooner, but at least you got to see the start of his journey into the sunset.

Hermann Hreidarsson

This was another case where the club spent money on a player and were not able to recoup any of it.

The Valley outfit paid close to £1 million for the Icelandic defender. He'd gone between teams like Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Wimbledon before eventually landing in SE7.

The versatile defender played more games for Athletic than he did for any other club in his career; he was one appearance shy of a ton and a half.

He also played close to 90 games for his country as well.

Jonatan Johnansson

Yet another multi-million-pound signing for the Addicks. The Finnish striker was joined for around £3.5 million from one of the giants of Scottish football: Rangers.

For the Gers, he averaged a goal about every three games. These performances in the Scottish Premiership caught the eye of the London-based club.

After joining the Charlton, he went on to score more goals for them than for any other team that he'd played for. He bagged 28 goals in 162 games.

He would spend the majority of his career at The Valley, before leaving to join Swedish club Malmö.

Chris Perry

The final defender on this list joined the club 15 years into his career. Before the Addicks, he'd played for Wimbledon and Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs paid somewhere close to £6 million for him but they only sold him to Charlton for less than £100k.

In his three years with the club, he made 84 appearances, scoring three goals.

He is currently the Assistant Manager of Millwall's under-18s team, and, when he left Charlton, he was valued at over £4 million.

Jason Euell

Surely the best player to ever be let go by Charlton on a free, Euell is also considered, by Transfermarkt, to be the most valuable player to have ever left the club. They believe he was worth more than £7.5 million at the time of his departure.

The club paid close to that mark when he joined them from Wimbledon, in 2001. He played 170 games for Charlton - contributing over 40 goals and assists.

He was with the club for five years before joining Middlesbrough for free and later returned for the 2011/12 campaign.