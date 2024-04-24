Highlights Leicester City close to promotion, one win away from securing immediate return to Premier League.

Jamie Vardy continues to be key player, scoring goals and assists for the team at 37 years old.

Uncertainty surrounds Vardy's future with expiring contract, fans and former teammate urging him to stay.

Dave Nugent has joked that Jamie Vardy should spend another decade at Leicester City as he helped take the team a step closer to the Premier League last night as they thrashed Southampton 5-0.

Leicester City close in on promotion

After an incredible first six months, the Foxes had stuttered recently, and defeat to Plymouth Argyle 12 days ago meant their automatic promotion hopes were hanging in the balance.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side have now recorded back-to-back wins, so they’re now just one win away from securing an immediate return to the top-flight.

Championship Table (As it stands April 23rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 44 47 94 2 Leeds United 44 43 90 3 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 4 Southampton 44 24 84

So, they have the first opportunity to seal promotion on Monday night away to Preston, before a final day game at home to Blackburn, where they will also be hoping to claim the Championship title.

Jamie Vardy continues to be key for Leicester City

Vardy is a Foxes’ legend for all the outstanding contributions he has made over the years since his bargain transfer from Fleetwood Town, and he still continues to play a massive role for the club, even at 37.

The striker scored in the hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Brom on Saturday, and he followed that up with a goal and an assist against the Saints.

That means he is now on 16 goals in 33 appearances this season, which is an excellent return considering his age, and it proves how dedicated he is to the sport that he is still doing so well at this stage of his career.

Dave Nugent sends Jamie Vardy a message

Even though Vardy’s importance to Maresca’s side is clear, there are major doubts about his future, with the ex-England international’s deal at the King Power Stadium expiring in the summer.

The situation is further complicated by Leicester’s financial worries, and it has been claimed that they will need to be ‘ruthless’ in the upcoming window, with talk that Vardy will move on.

Related Leicester City’s Abdul Fatawu transfer situation clarified The winger is current on loan at Leicester, but they can bring him in permanently if they meet certain parameters

Obviously, all connected to Leicester love the striker for all he has done, and former teammate Nugent seemed to join in with calls for Vardy to stay, as he commented ‘ten more years, ten more years Jamie Vardy’ in response to a message from the player on Instagram.

Jamie Vardy’s future plans

Despite the recent reports that Vardy is likely to move on, there has been no official confirmation about his future, and it's thought talks will take place once the club know if they will be promoted or not.

It’s going to be a sad day for all at Leicester when Vardy does leave, and in an ideal world he would get a send-off against Blackburn in the final game if he is going to move on this summer.

But, his performances this season show that Vardy still has a lot to offer, and it’s thought that he wants to carry on playing beyond the current campaign, with clubs in England and America monitoring his situation.

Now though, there’s still work for Vardy to do, and if his final game helps Leicester back to the Premier League, it would be a fitting end to his incredible career in the East Midlands.