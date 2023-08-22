Southampton left it late against Plymouth Argyle with Che Adams striking from point blank range to secure the three points.

The Scotsman also rescued his team on the opening day of the season - he came off the bench and netted the winner against Sheffield Wednesday. In between these two wins, there was a hugely dramatic 4-4 with Norwich City that ebbed and flowed all afternoon. Adams was on target then whilst fellow striker Adam Armstrong contributed a brace of penalties.

Both of these two players have been linked with moves away from the Saints following their relegation back to the Championship.

Other teammates could well be in the shopwindow too and meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia have secured big money moves back to the Premier League.

Former Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is another that is deserving of a swift return to the top-flight and as Russell Martin is yet to start him this season, the arrival of another midfielder at St Mary's could spell the end for him on the South Coast - just a year on from his £10 million move from Rangers.

Teenager Shea Charles was handed his first league start since arriving from Manchester City by Martin in the recent win over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. Alongside him were the two Armstrongs, Stuart and Adam, not to mention that the much-fancied Will Smallbone was absent with an injury as well.

Aribo is slipping further down the pecking order and this has only been made worse after the signing of Flynn Downes. The arrival of the 24-year-old hasn’t actually been made official yet but Martin was very frank with the media on the weekend, saying that Downes is currently ill but is expected to join any day now.

On Saturday, in front of the Sky Sports’ cameras, Aribo was subbed on at Home Park in the 83rd minute. Between that and his 60-second cameo against Wednesday, it seems clear that Martin doesn’t rate him as highly as previous managers have. September 1st is looming and the Nigerian international should now push for an exit, even if it isn’t a return to top-flight football.

Who could snap up the midfielder?

Aribo was a regular contributor in the Rangers team that overthrew Celtic and won a league title in 2020/21 under Steven Gerrard before then helping them reach the Europa League final the following season.

Prior to that, he was involved with Charlton Athletic as they beat Sunderland at Wembley in the 2018/19 League One play-off final. The 27-year-old, who was born in Camberwell, London, has a very strong track record but it just hasn’t worked out for him at Southampton, his true ability being underrepresented by 13 Premier League starts last term.

Football Insider are reporting that Serie A side Hellas Verona are interested in Aribo, with their preferred deal being a loan move with an option to buy next summer.

The Italian outfit avoided relegation out of the top-flight on the final day of last season but in years gone by they had been genuine contenders for European spots under managers such as Ivan Juric and Igor Tudor.

Marco Baroni, a former player for the likes of Napoli and AS Roma, is the new man in charge and they won their season opener 1-0 away at Empoli.

There are yet to be any concrete rumours linking Aribo to any clubs in England or Scotland and so this provides him with a great opportunity to play regularly again and maybe even earn himself a move back up the footballing hierarchy in a year or two.

Aribo needs to force his way out of St Mary's given Martin’s reluctance to play him as often as he deserves.