“£10 million is a lot of money” – Nottingham Forest eyeing up Huddersfield Town talent: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara.

That is according to The Sun, who report that Forest could try their luck in signing the 19-year-old in January in an attempt to beat Leicester City to his signature.

Indeed, the Foxes are said to be leading the race for the £10 million rated man, with Brighton also contenders for his next destination.

Camara’s contract was due to expire next summer, but the youngster recently hit an ‘appearance-based trigger that has extended his existing contract‘ with the Terriers through to the end of next season.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on this potential move, and whether or not Camara would be a decent addition for Forest.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Huddersfield Town rightly value their man highly, but I’m not convinced his signature would be a January priority for Nottingham Forest at that price.

Not only does his contract now expire at the end of next season, but he is also a player that is very inexperienced having only recently started to establish himself as a regular starter at the John Smith’s Stadium.

With Nottingham Forest in a dogfight in the Premier League and eyeing survival, if they sign players in January, ideally, they are going to be wanting them to come in and have an immediate impact.

Given that Camara is still so inexperienced, he is unlikely to be able to do that.

That said, the midfielder is clearly a talent, and if Forest have the funds, it could be a wise investment in the long-term.

Ned Holmes

Etienne Camara looks like a really bright prospect so you can see why Nottingham Forest are interested.

You’d be hard pushed to say with any certainty that the 19-year-old is ready to play a role in helping them survive in the Premier League, particularly given some of their other midfield options, but this could still be a clever long-term move.

Camara is the sort of player the Reds want to have around in case they drop back to the Championship.

He’s been brilliant in his first season at this level and one of the Terriers stand out players.

£10 million is a lot of money to spend based only on what we’ve seen so far this term though.

Marcus Ally

Nottingham Forest do not need to bloat their squad anymore.

It is hard to argue that bringing in Etienne Camara would not be doing that.

The likelihood is that he would head out on loan if signed in January, but the player would want assurance that a pathway to the first team is present before taking the move.

That would be very hard to justify from Forest’s point of view, considering the transfer business that they conducted in the summer.

Camara clearly has a lot of potential, and would probably see his wages enhanced significantly if a move was to go through, but from a development point of view, not many players will be looking at Forest as an attractive destination at the moment, they are also stacked for central midfield options.