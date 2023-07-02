Leeds United are interested in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips this summer, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Hay believes that the 26-year-old is being valued at around £10 million by Liverpool. Phillips played only five times for the Reds last season and the centre-back is under contract at Anfield until 2025.

The West Yorkshire outfit are currently without a manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce after their relegation from the Premier League, but they are said to be keen on Phillips "irrespective of their head coach or sporting director appointments".

Reports have claimed that former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is the leading candidate for the vacant managerial position at Elland Road ahead of Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker. Adding to this, the German was reportedly keen to sign Phillips during his time in charge at Carrow Road.

Phillips came through the ranks at hometown club Bolton Wanderers before joining Liverpool in 2016. At Liverpool, he has had loan spells at German side VFB Stuttgart and also has gained experience of the Championship with AFC Bournemouth.

Would £10 million for Liverpool's Nat Phillips be a good deal for Leeds?

Despite being a peak age player, Phillips has played only 69 professional career games.

He is a tall, commanding, centre-back who excels aerially. However, he lacks mobility and athleticism, which is something the Whites desperately need to add to their defence this summer.

Phillips is a more traditional English defender, in that he is defence first, and his box presence and deeper defending is certainly strong. He would be a capable option in that regard at second tier level.

The 26-year-old does not excel on the ball, though, and if a manager like Farke is to come in, then Leeds would also be in need of some more press resistant players in defence to aid Phillips' weakness in that respect.

His suitability due to his in possession quality and his lack of recovery pace will definitely be of concern for any incoming manager wishing to play a high line next season, too.

Phillips has experience of being automatically promoted, during Bournemouth's second place finish in 2022, but other deficiencies in his game have to be taken into account in his price.

Liverpool are well known for commanding decent fees for their academy players, but the reported £10 million simply has to be deemed as too steep.

Perhaps they are willing for it to be £10 million when including performance related add-ons or bonuses based on promotion, but that still seems a lot for a player who would arguably not be a starter for Leeds in the Premier League.

If they need to upgrade him after promotion, then they simply cannot justify spending that kind of money, especially when considering Charlie Cresswell is a similar profile of player on the books at Elland Road.

Phillips could be a decent coup, if he comes in at around £4-6 million, but not at the current price point being suggested by Jürgen Klopp's side.