“£10 million does not scratch the surface” – Sunderland face transfer dilemma as Leicester keen on ever-present star: The verdict

Sunderland are braced for an approach from Leicester City this summer for ever-present goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

That is according to The Northern Echo, who claim that Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has given the green light for the recruitment team to pursue the 22-year-old.

Leicester’s current first-choice in-between the sticks Danny Ward has failed to impress this season in the Premier League, which will put City in the market this summer for fresh competition for the Wales international.

Patterson has played in all 34 of Sunderland’s Championship matches this season, keeping 10 clean sheets and will be called up to England’s under-21’s squad at the end of the month.

In early February, The Sun claimed that the Black Cats valued Patterson at £10 million, but should the Wearsiders accept that figure if Leicester come calling with it or should they hold out for more? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Josh Cole

If Leicester table a £10 million offer for Patterson later this year, Sunderland simply have to reject this approach.

Patterson has established himself as an integral member of the club’s squad over the past 12 months and has started for the club on 36 occasions in all competitions this season.

Given that the keeper’s contract is set to run until 2026, the Black Cats are not in a position where they have to cash in on him and so the wise thing to do will be to hold firm in this situation.

By retaining Patterson’s services for another season, there is every chance that the 22-year-old’s valuation will increase as he continues to improve as a player under the guidance of Tony Mowbray.

Marcus Ally

£10 million should not be enough for the Black Cats to cash in.

It sounds like a strange thing to say when I had reservations about him stepping up to the Championship this season, but given the consistency of his performances and his tender age, with a deal until 2026, £10 million does not scratch the surface.

Sunderland know that they could wait until the summer of 2024, barring injury, and sell Patterson for similar or more, after retaining the keeper for probably another season in the Championship.

It is then they should seriously consider offers, Sunderland should only sell Patterson for silly money this summer, of which £10 million does not represent.

Ben Wignall

Goalkeepers in the mould of Patterson are a rare commodity nowadays, and he’s only going to get better.

Therefore, Sunderland should be holding out for a bit more than £10 million for his services.

Firstly, he’s on a long-term contract until 2026 so there’s no rush or desperation to cash in, and any potential replacement at this stage is likely to be inferior to Patterson.

Also, the club sold Jordan Pickford for an initial £25 million after playing just 35 matches – granted that was when they were in the Premier League, but Patterson is showing similar promise at this stage of his career.

As far as I’m concerned, Sunderland shouldn’t be considering anything less than £15 million plus add-ons and a sell-on clause, because Leicester would be getting a goalkeeper that would be their first-choice for years to come and his value should reflect that.