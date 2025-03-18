This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby-day defeat to Sheffield United may have hindered Sheffield Wednesday's play-off push, but supporters can still be pleased with the season they have had.

Under the guidance of Danny Rohl, the Owls have transformed from being on the brink of relegation last season to a team with aspirations of a top-six finish. Unfortunately, a shot at promotion now seems unlikely, but the foundations are in place for a strong campaign next year.

This could be reliant on Rohl remaining in post. At the same time, keeping the core of the squad intact and making shrewd additions will be crucial for any hopes they do have.

Standout performers this campaign include Djeidi Gassama, Shea Charles, Josh Windass, and the ever-reliable Barry Bannan.

However, with an ageing squad, the head coach may need to request that Dejphon Chansiri invests in the transfer market, potentially through player sales to fund new additions.

Djeidi Gassama outlined as Sheffield Wednesday's most valuable player

Of course, transfer windows always involve departures, and sometimes it’s the players you least want to see go. For Wednesday, there is one player they will be concerned about losing, but if they receive a substantial return on him, the fanbase may deem it acceptable.

Speaking to Football League World about what individual would attract the largest transfer fee, Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna name-dropped Gassama.

"The standout player is Djeidi Gassama," said McKenna.

"Over the last two months, he has really come on as a player. He has always had potential - you could see it from when he first arrived. But last season, it wasn't fully apparent. Now, all his attributes are on full display. He has raw pace, he can run at defenders, take them on, and cause them issues.

"In a way, his ability is a lost art. When you are struggling a bit, you have this option - someone like Gassama - who can carry the ball up the pitch, take on defenders, and try to create something.

"I have touched on it a few times this month. With a player like this, I would like to think we would be looking at a figure of around £10 million. I know he is playing for Sheffield Wednesday, but it is realistic and something we need to do.

"We have seen loads of players in the Championship with potential sell for big bucks. Historically, we haven't done that, but if offers come in for Gassama, then yes, don't let him go for cheap - talk figures around £10 million."

Djeidi Gassma's contract concern at Hillsborough

Gassama has come on exponentially this year for Wednesday, but his contract may limit how much the Owls can demand for him.

Djeidi Gassama's 24/25 Championship stats - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Successful dribbles Fouls won Duels won 35 6 1 59 87 202

His current deal expires in the summer of 2026, meaning he will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer. For the blue side of Sheffield, this will present problems in the summer as they will not be able to demand anywhere near his true market value.

If they can enter into fresh negotiations with him, a new contract would not only strengthen their chances of keeping him but also enable them to demand a higher fee in the future.

For most at the club, it is likely they would prefer to see him stay in the next window. However, if Gassama rejects contract offers, the club would be best served by selling him, as losing him for free would be a major setback.