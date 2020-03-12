10 goals: The 30-y/o Millwall man who could be key for their run-in

Millwall have nine games to go in the Sky Bet Championship this term, and making the final play-off place remains a large possibility considering how bunched up it is in mid-table.

A morale-boosting 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last time out ended what was an indifferent run of form for the Lions, moving them to 54 points, just two short of Preston North End in sixth.

It also helps that Millwall have a favourable set of remaining fixtures to play, including five sides who are currently fighting for their Championship status.

They also do not come up against any of the current top six in their nine remaining games.

However, gaining results is easier said than done, and one man who could play a huge part in the coming weeks for the Lions is striker Matt Smith, who showed what he is capable of against Nottingham Forest, netting a superb hat-trick.

Here, we take a look at his season statistics so far in the Championship…

Smith has played a bit-part role more often than not so far this campaign in the Championship for Millwall, starting 16 times, but also featuring on 17 further occasions from the bench.

Gary Rowett has often seen him as an option to provide an aerial threat towards the end of a game, but he has shown this season that he can offer a lot more than that.

If we take a look at the statistics from his league campaign so far, Smith has played a total of 1682 minutes of football for the Lions this term, scoring ten goals.

His tally for goals is the joint highest for any player at the club this term, level with wide midfielder Jed Wallace.

Despite that, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw have been given more starting opportunities, even though the pair have not been prolific.

Smith has also contributed with three assists.

Standing at 6’6″ tall, one of Smith’s notable strengths is his aerial prowess, and he has won over half of his duels in the air this season – 52.2% of them to be precise.

Millwall’s competence at long balls and set-plays would naturally favour Smith’s strengths, and Gary Rowett surely has to be considering that against the physical teams Millwall are bound to come up against in the run-in. Smith has also had a total of 65 touches in the opposition penalty area.

He has also completed 12 successful dribbles out of a possible 25, showing he can move well with the ball given the opportunity.

All in all, it would make sense at this stage to keep Smith in the team, as he is showing more than both Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.