10 goals, 5.2 aerials won: The goal-getter that has Swansea City and Middlesbrough on his tail this summer

Famara Diedhiou is certainly a wanted man this summer and is said to be attracting the attentions of various sides.

The 28-year-old striker recently became a free agent after leaving Bristol City following four seasons at Ashton Gate and is now in search of a fresh challenge.

As reported by Football Insider, Sky Bet Championship duo Swansea City and Middlesbrough are both said to be eyeing a move for the target man this summer in order to boost their respective attacking options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

With this is mind, we have ran the rule over the numbers which made up Diedhiou’s final campaign with the Robins and have examined exactly why he is attracting so much transfer interest this summer:

The clear and obvious starting point when assessing Diedhiou’s suitability for the Swans or Boro is to highlight the amount of goals that he has scored in the past.

Scoring 10 goals in 28 starts underlines the fact that he wasn’t exactly prolific during his final season at Ashton Gate but it does show that he is effective when he receives adequate service from his teammates.

Added to the fact that he also laid on a single assist for his teammates and it is clear that the Senegalese front man could prove to be a very good focal point for either of these Championship sides.

Furthermore, he only averaged 0.9 shots per game, which suggests that he the Robins didn’t really play to his strengths towards the end of his tenure there.

A key string to his bow is then highlighted heavily by the fact that he recorded an average of 5.2 aerial duels won per game, which shows just how effective the experienced striker can be in the air.

His height and strength means that he offers an option for his side to go direct, with long balls and crosses sure to cause havoc when Diedhiou is competing in the air for the ball.

Possessing a slightly different skill set in comparison to the other strikers at their disposal, the striker would certainly be a real statement signing for either club and many people would back him to continue his good goal scoring record on English shores if he does indeed chose to move to Wales or the North East this summer.